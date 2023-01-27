Gambia: Barrow Receives More Condolence Messages As State Mourning of Late VP Ends

Following the sad news of the demise of the late Vice President, H.E Badara Alieu Joof, and the opening of a Condolence book on 19th January 2023, hundreds of mourners signed the Condolence Book for the Late Vice President at the State House in Banjul.

E President Adama Barrow was the first to sign, followed by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Cabinet Ministers, high-profile politicians, diplomats, dignitaries, and a cross-section of the Gambian society.

The President received condolence messages from the President of the Republic of Turkiye, H.E Recep Tayyip Erdogan, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, H.E Tony Blair, United States Ambassador to The Gambia, H.E Sharon L. Cromer, Teachers' Union, Catholic Diocese, and heads of institutions and organisations in the country and beyond.

Meanwhile, others resorted to Social media (Twitter and Facebook), Mass media - Radio and TV programmes expressing their commiserations while appreciating the late VP.'s character and professionalism in his service, especially as Vice President.

Similar messages were received at the Gambian Embassies abroad, expressing grief over his demise and celebrating his legacy as a professional and a leader.

It could be recalled that the President declared seven days of State mourning, which ended on Monday, 24th January 2023, bringing an end to the signing of the Condolence book.

Once again, we pray Allah grants him forgiveness and makes Jannahtul Firdawsi his lasting abode.