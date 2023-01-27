Gambia: Barrow Receives More Condolence Messages As State Mourning of Late VP Ends

27 January 2023
The Point (Banjul)

Following the sad news of the demise of the late Vice President, H.E Badara Alieu Joof, and the opening of a Condolence book on 19th January 2023, hundreds of mourners signed the Condolence Book for the Late Vice President at the State House in Banjul.

E President Adama Barrow was the first to sign, followed by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Cabinet Ministers, high-profile politicians, diplomats, dignitaries, and a cross-section of the Gambian society.

The President received condolence messages from the President of the Republic of Turkiye, H.E Recep Tayyip Erdogan, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, H.E Tony Blair, United States Ambassador to The Gambia, H.E Sharon L. Cromer, Teachers' Union, Catholic Diocese, and heads of institutions and organisations in the country and beyond.

Meanwhile, others resorted to Social media (Twitter and Facebook), Mass media - Radio and TV programmes expressing their commiserations while appreciating the late VP.'s character and professionalism in his service, especially as Vice President.

Similar messages were received at the Gambian Embassies abroad, expressing grief over his demise and celebrating his legacy as a professional and a leader.

It could be recalled that the President declared seven days of State mourning, which ended on Monday, 24th January 2023, bringing an end to the signing of the Condolence book.

Once again, we pray Allah grants him forgiveness and makes Jannahtul Firdawsi his lasting abode.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.