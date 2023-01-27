Nigeria: Fire Razes 5-Storey Building in Balogun Market in Lagos

27 January 2023
This Day (Lagos)
By Rebecca Ejifoma

A five-storey building was yesterday gutted by fire at No 5 Gbajumo Street, Balogun market on the Lagos Island in Lagos State.

The building, which houses clothes and shoes for sale, was said to have gone up in flames at 01.03 a.m.

According to the Head of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, "Some shops are on the ground floor of a five-storey building.

"The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained. Fortunately, no casualty was involved in the incident."

The agency's response team alongside two Lagos State fire service trucks, two LRU fire trucks and policemen were at the scene of the incident working together to subdue the inferno.

Meanwhile, the South West Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, said concerted efforts of firemen from the federal and state services extinguished the inferno.

He said the fire was reignited at 6 a.m., but was quelled, adding: "There is an ongoing demolition of the shanties for easy access of fire trucks.

"Manual demolition of obstructive structures and buildings impeding access of fire tenders are ongoing. UBA and LRU fire trucks have joined the operations."

Farinloye added that the five-storey building would be pulled down as processes are underway to demolish the structure.

