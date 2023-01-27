Tunisia, Senegal to Update Cooperation Agreement On Agriculture

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia and Senegal will update their cooperation agreement on the agricultural sector, Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Mahmoud Elyes Hamza and Senegal's Minister of Agriculture, Rural Equipment and Food Sovereignty Aly Ngouille Ndiaye agreed in Dakar.

The agreement will be inked during the upcoming meeting of the Tunisia-Senegal Joint Commission in Tunis, the Ministry of Agriculture said.

The meeting in Dakar is held on the sidelines of a visit made by a Tunisian delegation led by Minister Mahmoud Elyes Hamza to attend Dakar 2 Summit on "'Feed Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience".

"Updating the agreement comes against the backdrop of scientific agricultural research and water management governance challenges and requirements in the coming stage," further reads the press release.

Hamza also attended a workshop organised by Chad in the presence of Minister

of Livestock and Animal Productions Abderahim Awat Atteib and the participation of several African agriculture ministers . He outlined the Tunisian experience in agricultural research and advisory services and selected seed.

Abderahim Awat Atteib said his country wants to build on the Tunisian experience as part o technical cooperation programme.