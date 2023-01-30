Nigeria: Peter Obi Campaigns in Borno, Pledges New Nigeria

28 January 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has urged the electorate to give him a chance to create a new Nigeria where people will have equal opportunities.

Speaking at a rally in Maiduguri on Saturday, Mr Obi said that other parties had failed, making it necessary for Nigerians to try the Labour Party for the needed change.

"We want you to hold us responsible for a new Nigeria. For a long time, people have wasted the future of Nigerians and we cannot continue like that.

"We will secure and restore Nigeria to what it should be," he said.

Mr Obi, who lamented the security challenges in Borno and other parts of Nigeria, said his administration would restore the people's hope and ensure that no Nigerian stayed in displaced persons' camp.

He said that Borno had vast agricultural land and resources that if properly harnessed could generate billions of naira annually.

"My administration has big plan for the north, particularly in areas of agriculture and education that will help pull it out of poverty," Mr Obi said.

Also speaking, the Labour Party vice-presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmad, spoke on Mr Obi's legacies as a former governor that did not borrow money to work for his state.

He said the two major political parties had failed Nigerians and Labour Party remained the only alternative to salvage the country.

In her address, Aisha Yusuf, an activist and supporter of Mr Obi, urged Nigerians to take the 2023 election with all seriousness by voting for Labour Party candidates because of the people-oriented programmes of the party.

Ibrahim Mshelia, the Borno Labour Party governorship candidate, urged the people not to sell their votes but to vote for his party to actualise its dream of restoring the lost glory of the state and the nation in general.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Obi also visited the southern part of the state, Shehu of Borno's Palace and held meetings with youth and women groups, before leaving.

