Nigeria: BBTitans Housemates Sandra, Theo Traw Evicted

Big Brother Titans
Sandra, Theo Traw Evicted
29 January 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Big Brother Titans housemates, Sandra and Theo Traw have been evicted from the Big Brother house.

It was the first live eviction since the reality TV show, which comprised of Nigerian and South African housemates started.

Sandra and Theo Traw, codenamed 'Santheo', became the first housemates to be evicted from the show's debut season.

While Sandra is Nigerian, Theo Traw is a South African.

After the first week of the show, the housemates were paired male and female.

According to Big Brother, the paired housemates were to work together in the house, become Heads of House, and face nominations and evictions together.

Each pair was asked to choose a codename and some pairs coined their group names from merging their individual names.

During the nomination process on Monday, the following pairs were put up for possib/e eviction: Sandra and Theo Traw (Santheo), Tsatsii and Ebubu (Royals), Justin and Yvonne (Juvone), and Nelisa and Yemi Cregx (Yelisa).

The Heads of House, Blaqboi and Ipeleng (Blaqleng), had an opportunity, through their veto power, to save a pair and replace with another.

Blaqleng saved Royals and replaced them with Juicy Jay and Olivia (Juiovla).

After the veto save twist, the four pairs of nominated housemates were Juvone, Yelisa, Santheo, and Juiovla.

Following the votes from the fans, Santheo got the least votes and were evicted from the show on Sunday.

On his exit, Theo Traw said, "I didn't get much from them (housemates) in terms trying to have conversations," while Sandra said, "I was stepping on toes and cracking necks."

With Sandra and Theo Traw's eviction, 22 contestants (11 Nigerians and 11 South Africans) are left to slug it out for the $100,000 grand prize.

