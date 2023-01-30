Nigeria: Obi Stands Out Among All Presidential Candidates, Says Ohanaeze

Apex Igbo Social Cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said there was no going back on it's earlier endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP in Enugu, the national publicity secretary of the body, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia insisted that the entire structure of Ohanaeze is supporting Obi.

Ogbonnia maintained that Obi stands out among all the presidential Candidates for the upcoming election.

" There is no going back on the endorsement of Obi and every other Igbo man or woman is a member of Ohanaeze.

"Eminent Igbos are supporting Obi. He is a product of circumstance. He stands out among all the presidential candidates".

He also dismissed reports making the rounds that Obi is only strong in the social media, insisting that Obi is very popular among Nigerians especially the youths .

He stated that the youths are solidly behind Obi, adding that inorder to manifest their love for the Labour Party candidate, the youths resolved to collect their PVCs to vote for him.

Ogbonnia noted that it was on the premise that it is the turn of the Igbos to produce a president that Providence provided Obi.