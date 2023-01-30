Africa's Premier Media Group Commemorates 10 Years of Arise News Channel, 20th Edition of Arise Fashion Week, 28 Years of ThisDay Newspapers

With its honour and pride of place intact, today, Africa's premier media group, celebrates the 10th anniversary of its broadcast station, ARISE News Channel.

Also, its pioneering fashion event, the ARISE Fashion would mark its 20th anniversary this week as it organises the 20th edition of the event with the theme, 'Arise Fashion Week & Jazz Festival: Future Forward,' in Lagos.

Additionally, THISDAY newspapers would be celebrating its 28th anniversary this January, flaunting its numerous laurels and global acclaim as an outstanding newspaper of note.

For Arise News Channel, it is an award-winning organisation that easily accesses major global news with a strong focus on Africa.

However, winning the Emmy awards in New York, the United States, was the marked highpoint for a news channel that's currently changing Africa's journalism.

The broadcast station accentuates positive stories about Africa across all genres, including politics, business, commerce, science, sports, arts and culture, showbiz and fashion.

It broadcasts 24 hours from its studios in London, New York, Lagos and can be seen in the UK and across Europe on the Sky platform (Sky channel 519), Freeview (Channel 136) as well as in the USA on the Centric channel and also on the Hot bird platform, which transmits to Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

On its part, the ARISE Fashion Week would be hosting its 20th edition with the theme: 'Arise Fashion Week & Jazz Festival: Future Forward,' in Lagos from February 2 to 4, 2023. The event would showcase exceptional designers from Africa and Africans in the diaspora over an array of jazz-themed performances.

According to a statement by the management, it would be a celebration of African design and its progression over the years, as well as ARISE's role in championing musical and design talents.

The 2023 edition would feature a diverse set of world-class designers, namely: Ajabeng, Ameer by Ameer, Awa Meité, Bianca Saunders, BLOKE, Éki Kéré, Fruché, Hudayya, I.N Official, and Ituen Basi.

Others are Joy Meribe, Kadiju, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Mariya Sanusi, NiNiE, NKWO, Pepper Row, Selam Fessahaye, Syari Bespoke, T.I Nathan, Tiffany Amber, UNI FORM, Vicnate, XULY.Bët and Ziva Lagos.

Since its inception, the pioneering fashion event, has been held under various names. They included ARISE Magazine Fashion Week, ARISE Africa Fashion Week, and ultimately ARISE Fashion Week, which returned to Lagos in 2018 following a six-year break. Previous editions were held in Lagos, Abuja, New York, London, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Washington, D.C., and Dubai.

To cap, however, Africa's most influential newspaper, THISDAY, would be celebrating its 28th anniversary, too.

THISDAY hit the newsstands on January 22, 1995 and quickly carved a niche for itself in business and politics reporting, particularly, for breaking major news stories. It soon became Nigeria's newspaper of record.

In its first years of publication, THISDAY won the Newspaper of the Year Award for three consecutive years. In 1997, THISDAY also became the first Nigerian newspaper to introduce full colour printing. It now has printing plants in Lagos, Abuja and in the Niger Delta.

Today, THISDAY remains the preferred newspaper among the business, political and diplomatic elite, and is easily the most recognisable and influential national media brand globally. It is also the corporate and political advertiser's first choice.

THISDAY is the only high profile newspaper that appeals to both young and old because of its straightforward news reporting, strong editorial content, lifestyle features and business coverage.