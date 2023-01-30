Nigeria: Sponsored Protests Cannot Change Your Status As Sacked Governor, APC Taunts Adeleke

Osogbo — The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday told Senator Ademola Adeleke to leave up to the reality of his last Friday's sack as the governor of the state by the virtue of the explicit judgement of the state governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

According to a statement issued by the Acting State Chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in Osogbo yesterday, the alleged sponsored protests by both Adeleke and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), "which were shamelessly staged in some of the states yesterday could only worsen their case instead of adding positive value to it at the appelate court."

Lawal stated that it was strange and unbelievable that Adeleke and his party could choose the option of denigrating the judiciary simply because the tribunal judgement did not go their way.

The state acting APC chairman said it was saddening that, "the sacked Governor Adeleke could be applauding and commending his sponsored protesters who went out to inflict inconvenience and violence on the inhabitants of the state under the guise of protesting the tribunal judgement that was not in the favour of the PDP candidate."

Lawal hinted that his appraisal, "of the Adeleke-sponsored protests was an unmistakable conclusion that the sacked governor and his party are bad losers who are thinking that they can whip up the undeserved sentiment of the people in order to curry unmerited favour from the court of the public."

The state acting APC chairman further alleged that the "Adeleke sponsored protests were without any effect as there is no nexus between justice and sentiment because the law will always take its cause without the heavens coming down."

He reminded the governor that, "it should dawn on him by now that he remains a sacked governor until the contrary is stated by a court of competent jurisdiction which is the Court of Appeal in this circumstance."

Lawal stated that no matter the magnitude of Adeleke's sponsored protests and vilification and denigration of the judiciary, his current status as a sacked governor has the stamp of the law of the land.

The state acting APC chairman stated that whoever had recommended the protests for Adeleke to make up for his terrible loss at the tribunal was bereft of qualitative advice needed for someone like him who has crashed from his fraudulent political height that was witnessed at the tribunal on Friday.

In his words: "One needs not be a soothsayer to observe and conclude that you have lost this political battle and there is no known political short cut for you to get out of this self-inflicted political conundrum which has irredeemably defied any known remedy.

"I must expressly state here that it is still within the purview of your fundamental human right to approach the Court of Appeal for redress instead of sponsoring violent protests in some states across the state.

"Based on the Friday's tribunal judgement, it is absolutely illegal for Adeleke to be talking about any mandate as the authentic election results of the July 16, 2022 governorship election has expressly shown that the PDP candidate has no mandate to flaunt to talk less of claiming any.

"It should be known that the incidence of over-voting, basis upon which Adeleke was purportedly declared the winner by the INEC as established by the tribunal, is nothing but unfair play which if left unturned is capable of setting a very bad precedent for our democracy."