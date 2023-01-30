Mali: WHO Condemns Abduction of Colleague in Mali

24 January 2023
World Health Organization Africa (Brazzaville)
press release

Bamako — World Health Organization (WHO) deplores the abduction of Dr Mahamadou Diawara, who was taken by unidentified assailants from his car on 23 January 2023 in the town of Menaka in northern Mali.

Dr Diawara, deployed by WHO in Menaka since the beginning of 2020, has been leading efforts to provide medical care to communities that are often remote and face insecurity risks and violence.

The driver of his car was also attacked, but the assailants left him behind and he is recovering from the incident.

The motive for the abduction is unclear.

WHO extends our sympathies to the family of Dr Diawara and is working with local authorities to investigate the abduction and ensure our colleague's quick return to his family.

