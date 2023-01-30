Nigeria: 7 Nigerians Die of Lassa Fever in 2 Weeks - NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC have announced that a total of seven people have died of Lassa fever in the first two weeks of 2023 with a case fatality rate of 7.8 percent.

The agency revealed that 10 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 30 local government areas while 84 percent of all confirmed cases were reported from Ondo, Edo and Bauchi states.

The Lassa fever situation report for week 2 shows that the predominant age group affected are 21 to 30 years old while the male to female ratio for confirmed cases was 1:0.7.

"In week2, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 30 in week 1,2023 to 77 cases. These were reported from Ondo, Edo, Ebonyi, Bauch, Benue, Kogi, Imo, Oyo and Nasarawa states. Cumulatively from week 1 to week 2, 2023, 7 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 7.8 percent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2022.

"In total for 2023, 10 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 30 Local Government Areas. 84 percent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from these three states (Ondo, Edo and Bauchi) while 16 percent were reported from seven states with confirmed Lassa fever cases.

Of the 84 percent of confirmed cases, Edo state reported 39 percent, Ondo 37 percent and Bauchi 8 percent.

"The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years. The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.7. The number of suspected cases decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2022."

The agency hinted that no new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week as National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group continues to coordinate the response activities at all levels.