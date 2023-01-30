Nigerian Arrested, Another Wanted in Canada Over $500k Airline Ticket Fraud

Canadian Police have arrested one Nigerian and declared the other wanted for having fraudulently issued and sold 250 airline tickets to unsuspecting customers, valued at $500,000.

According to Canadian Police, between June and December of 2021, the suspects claimed they were working for travel agencies based out of the United Kingdom and accessed a secure online booking portal of a major European airline.

"It is alleged that these two individuals,Gbemisola Akinrinade, and Adebowale Adiatu, fraudulently sold valid flight tickets to unsuspecting customers and collected the payments to benefit themselves financially," police said in release.

Police said the majority of those who bought the fraudulent tickets were from the Calgary area and the flights were mainly to Africa.

CityNews reported that Police arrested Adebowale Adiatu, a 32-year-old man from Vaughan and charged him with Fraud Over $5,000, Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Gbemisola Akinrinade, a 44-year-old woman from Brampton. She is wanted for Obtain by False Pretense, Unlawful Use of a Computer, Fraud Over $5,000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence, and Fraud Under $5,000.