Nigerian Arrested, Another Wanted in Canada Over $500k Airline Ticket Fraud

30 January 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Canadian Police have arrested one Nigerian and declared the other wanted for having fraudulently issued and sold 250 airline tickets to unsuspecting customers, valued at $500,000.

According to Canadian Police, between June and December of 2021, the suspects claimed they were working for travel agencies based out of the United Kingdom and accessed a secure online booking portal of a major European airline.

"It is alleged that these two individuals,Gbemisola Akinrinade, and Adebowale Adiatu, fraudulently sold valid flight tickets to unsuspecting customers and collected the payments to benefit themselves financially," police said in release.

Police said the majority of those who bought the fraudulent tickets were from the Calgary area and the flights were mainly to Africa.

CityNews reported that Police arrested Adebowale Adiatu, a 32-year-old man from Vaughan and charged him with Fraud Over $5,000, Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Gbemisola Akinrinade, a 44-year-old woman from Brampton. She is wanted for Obtain by False Pretense, Unlawful Use of a Computer, Fraud Over $5,000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence, and Fraud Under $5,000.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.