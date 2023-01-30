Nigeria: NPFL Round-Up - Big Win for Enyimba and Lobi Stars

There were fewer goals this weekend compared to previous match days.

The concluding fixtures of the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL matchday four were played across different centres on Sunday.

Five home wins and three draws with 11 goals were recorded in the eight encounters.

Enyimba and Lobi Stars were the teams with the highest scoreline during Sunday's home games.

The People's Elephant bounced back from last weekend's loss to Plateau United with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Kwara.

Lobi Stars recorded their third consecutive win against newcomers, Bayelsa United with an identical scoreline

Emeka Obioma's brace and a debut goal from Adebambo gave the Elephant some respite after the disappointment in Jos.

For Kwara United, their woes continue as they are now the only club yet to score in the 2023 season.

Big wins

The Peoples Elephants came in front in the 11th minute from Emeka Obioma's tap in to Sadiq Abubakar's through ball.

Meanwhile, Enyimba doubled the lead from Adebambo who scored his debut goal against his former club seven minutes later.

However, the floundering Kwara United failed to reduce the deficit after Ayobami Junior wasted a goal-scoring chance in the 25th minute.

Another attack from the Harmony boys was poorly delivered by Bright Etagbara, whose shot was saved by John Noble in the 33rd minute.

The hosts couldn't add their third goal after Obioma's shot went wide four minutes later.

Obioma later completed his brace in the 68th minute and in the 70th minute, the striker's attempt for a hat-trick was parried by goalkeeper Abdullateef Ishola.

At the New Jos Stadium, Lobi Stars recorded their third consecutive victory of the season with a 3-0 win over Bayelsa United.

Kamaga Suur scored a brace in the second half with Umar Aba's goal to keep the hosts in the second position with nine points in Group B

Other games

Elsewhere, Sunshine stars of Akure ended their run of three consecutive draws with a lone-goal victory over Abia Warriors at the Akure township stadium. It was Abia Warriors' second consecutive defeat of the season.

A 35th-minute strike from Samson Olasupo gave the Olumide Agoye-led side a hard-fought three points as they moved to the fourth position, with six points in Group B.

In Ibadan, Gbenga Ogunbote and his boys bounced back from their derby defeat with a slim 1-0 win over El Kanemi. It was Shooting Stars' first win of the season.

Samuel Ioruwese scored for the Oluyole Warriors in the 80th minute from a bullet header following a cross by Ayo Adejubu. They are now fifth with five points, a point above El Kanemi Warriors who are placed seventh in Group A.

Plateau United failed to continue their winning ways after they were beaten with a lone goal by Akwa United at the new Eket Stadium.

After a barren draw in the first half, James Ajako scored in the 79th minute for the Promise Keepers to send them to the fourth position with seven points in Group A.

Draw

A last-minute strike from Yusuf Taiye restored parity for 10-man Gombe United, who were trailing from Chinedu Ohanachom's 35th-minute goal.

Meanwhile, barren draws were recorded in Kaduna and Bauchi.

Niger Tornadoes were held by Rangers while Doma also picked a crucial point against Wikki Tourists.

Matchday four results

Group A

Bendel Insurance 3-0 Remo Stars

Akwa United 1-0 Plateau United

Enyimba 3-0 Kwara United

Gombe United 0-0 Nasarawa united

Shooting Stars 1-0 El Kanemi

Group B

Dakkada FC 1-2 Rivers United

Lobi Stars 3-0 Bayelsa United

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Abia Warriors

Wikki Tourist 0-0 Doma United

Niger Tornadoes 0-0 Enugu Rangers