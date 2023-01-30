Nigeria: #Under30EntrepreneursInNigeria - How I Became a Linkedin Tutor - Olayinka T.Hannah

interview

"If you want to be someone who teaches people, either through gained knowledge and/or experience or maybe as an entrepreneur, play the long-term game."

Meet our first #Under30entrepreneur for the year 2023, and our fifth in this inspiring series.

Olayinka T.Hannah, who loves to be called Thiana, is a 22-year-old LinkedIn expert, who has learnt to make lemonade of the lemons life throws at her. Her determination, as a Gen Z, to create a name for herself on a platform that even the older generation is reluctant to exploit, should inspire you.

Excerpts

PT: Thiana, you are so open about your past on social media, about having to fend for yourself at a very young age. You dropped out of school in 2020. How did your parents' divorce affect you? Especially your education?

Thiana: Though I was born in Lagos State, I am an Indigene of Kwara State. My father was a soldier and my mother was and is still a businesswoman.

As a result of my parent's divorce, I had to change schools frequently due to financial constraints. And was raised by my mum, alone.

I finished secondary school year 2015 and gained admission into Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa in 2018. I dropped out in 2020, just before COVID hit.

PT: How did you become a LinkedIn Tutor? When and how did you get the passion to pursue this?

Thiana: Becoming a LinkedIn Tutor was something I stumbled on while brushing up on my writing skills.

After dropping out of school, I moved to Lagos to pursue journalism because, when I was in school, I worked as a co-anchor at a radio station. So, it was a path I really love because I think I'm a born speaker.

On getting to Lagos, I couldn't afford the fee, so I had to find a job to save up. This job was at a solar company and I was an intern. The salary was just 15k but how do I survive with that? So I evaluated my skills and discovered I was good at writing and I was told that I could earn well as a writer.

The obstacle was I needed to brush it up to earn. I couldn't afford to pay anyone to teach me. I consumed every free resource I could lay my hands on and I was writing on Facebook, but I felt lost in the crowd and that was how I found LinkedIn.

I started writing on LinkedIn in January 2021 and in April 2021; I got a writing job. Seven months down the line, I had over 5000 audiences and got my first award.

Many people started asking me to teach them how LinkedIn works and I decided to have a class. 30 people signed, and I said to myself, "I can actually make this something I do consistently, and earn from it," and here we are.

PT: That is great to know, and you have really come a long way. Were your family members in support of your decision?

Thiana: Family members weren't really aware of what I was doing because I stay alone, and I barely ask for advice because I have this hyper-independence trait because of shouldering responsibilities at an early age.

PT: So, Thiana, how would you say the journey has been?

Thiana: Well, I currently have 17,000 followers on LinkedIn. I have spoken at various tertiary institutions, invited to events and got social capital.

It has been exciting, challenging, and uncertain, but I love what I do.

PT: Considering the fact that you are pretty young, do you think this has been a minus in your dealings with the varying people you have worked with?

Thiana: I worked with a client recently and while we were on a discovery call, she told me she graduated from medical school in the year 2000 and I will be 23 by June.

When she told me, we both laughed for over two minutes. Most of the time, I work with older people who want to set up their LinkedIn profile and they are always shocked when I tell them my age. It's a privilege to be this young and self-aware, I think.

PT: Do you think most Nigerians understand your job description? Can you highlight some things you do, so people can have a clearer perspective of who a LinkedIn Tutor is?

Thiana: Many people don't. In fact, some people ask how I survive doing this because they think I don't earn enough from this, but this pays my bills. But that's by the way.

I'm a LinkedIn Tutor and what I do as a tutor is teach how to optimise your LinkedIn Profile, and grow your LinkedIn from scratch to become an authority.

As a LinkedIn influencer, I help brands create awareness for their products, service, and campaigns using my platform and good content writing skills.

PT: Do you think Nigerians take their presence on LinkedIn seriously or know how important it is to have a presence there?

Thiana: No! Every time you hear them say "That place is too serious".

"Everyone is always posting an achievement or the other, or about a new job," some even say "it's for those doing 9 to 5 or have a PhD."

Well, I don't fall into that category. I'm a dropout, and I don't do 9 to 5, so what does that say?

PT: So, how do you think we, as Nigerians, can improve on this? What do people stand to gain by taking the platform seriously?

Thiana: LinkedIn has given me access to people I won't meet on a normal day. LinkedIn gave me a voice, it gave me a strong network; it gave me jobs; it gave me a steady source of income, too.

If you are reading this and you care about how people perceive you online, then you should take your LinkedIn presence seriously.

PT: Can you speak on the other things you do, apart from tutoring?

Thiana: Actually, all I do is connected to LinkedIn.

I'm a LinkedIn Influencer, a Content writer, a public speaker and a Gen-Z. Does that count too?

PT: Of course. How do you manage public engagements, tutoring, volunteering, and so on? How do you strike a balance with your time?

Thiana: I plan. I learn to say no and focus my energy on what matters, gives me joy, and will yield significant results, and this applies to all areas of my life.

PT: What advice do you have for young people who seek to be tutors and budding entrepreneurs?

Thiana: If you want to be someone who teaches people, either through gained knowledge and/or experience or maybe as an entrepreneur, play the long-term game. It pays! Be a person of integrity and value.

Nigerian undergraduate dies at university's medical centre; VC urges probe

Talk your talk! Have values that guide you in and outside your career path. Invest in learning more, as learning never stops!

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PT: Being an entrepreneur in a unique field, and not the regular buying and selling, what have the challenges been? How have you been able to tackle them?

Thiana: I'm not teaching people how to make money directly and that, I must tell you, is hard! Because everyone now wants to make money but building your online presence or personal brand fetches money in the long run, but it takes time! A long time, but it pays!

I tell people every time, "I'm not teaching you how to make money, but I'm teaching you how to create a brand that would pay you for life and it's the truth."

I don't really have challenges, because when I want something I go for it! Ain't nothing stopping me.

PT: How do you keep up to date in your field?

Thiana: I earn online so I'm always online, I follow trending industry news, I read, and I also collaborate.

PT: Where do you hope to be in five years?

Thiana: I want to be in the media. I love presenting and public speaking. It's something I think I'm made for.

In the next five years, I would be a well-known brand that preaches - 'you can always choose how your life turns out.'

PT: If you were to get a grant, what will you invest it in?

Thiana: I would invest it in education, and my personal development! Because I'm my own greatest investment.

PT: After such a demanding schedule, how do you relax? What's your hobby?

Thiana: I see movies and eat Ofada. You can call me a movie freak.

PT: Thank you for sharing what you do with us.

Thiana: Thank you too.