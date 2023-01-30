Nigeria: Mr Eazi Only African Artist Featured in New Star-Studded #Boss Campaign

30 January 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi is the only African artiste featured in the new star-studded #Boss campaign.

Boss has unveiled its advertising campaign for Spring/Summer 2023 and features Mr Eazi and the likes of Colombian pop singer Maluma, US supermodel Gigi Hadid, British model Naomi Campbell, South Korean actor Lee Minho, Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini and many others from across the world.

The superstar singer continues his ascent in recent times following a slew of successful releases of songs like Legalize, Patek and the latest single - Werser which is getting traction on Tiktok.

Mr Eazi is engaged in some nostalgia posing with an adorable picture taken when he was just a child wearing the new season sweater from Boss.

However, the aim of the campaign is to illustrate Boss's slogan "Be Your Own Boss", by telling the story of "the extraordinary path to a life of success" travelled by the celebrities featured in the campaign.

Mr Eazi had via his Twitter handle opined he would release a good number of projects this year.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.