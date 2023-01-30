Nigeria: Olu of Warri Abolishes 'Omajaja' Among Itsekiris

Abuja — The Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, has abolished the Omajaja term from Itsekiris's vocabulary owing what he described as it's negative connotation over time.

He made the declaration in a Royal Proclamation in a statement he personally endorsed as the Kingdom rolled out drums to celebrate its annual Praise day.

He noted the palace would no longer make reference to the term, saying all Ìtsekírìs are now to be referred to as Omiwere, and that every Itsekiris's individual is freeborn.

Ogiame added that the classification does not alter the law and manner of succession to the throne.

He said, "All Ìtsekírìs are now to be referred to as Omiwere. The official palace approved symbol or logo for Omiwere will be the awerewere leaf. Those that wish to add something unique to represent them, are free to do so. The logo shall be worn with pride by all Omiwere. "Today, we move to make further clarifications to our existing society. These clarifications are not to make one feel inferior or superior to the other, but simply to establish identity and general order in our society.

"Ìtsekírìs are Omajaja, this is not to say we should remove slave from freeborn, because slaves no longer exist in our society. Both the Prince and Princesses, and the children of the Chiefs are Ìtsekírì children. Before now, they were all referred to as Omajaja. The term Omajaja, has come to take on a negative connotation overtime in our society. It is important to note that from today henceforth, I use my authority to abolish the word Omajaja from our vocabulary."

Meanwhile, hundreds of Itsekiri sons and daughters on Saturday gathered at the Aghofen, Olu Palace church, Warri to give thanks to the Almighty God.

The soul lifting event called "Annual Praise Day" was convened by the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

The annual Praise and Thanksgiving day is a yearly event held by the Iwere Nation to give thanks to God for sustaining the Warri kingdom.

Different gospel artistes and praise group gave ministration at the well-attended event.

Among the artistes were: Ada Gold, Felix Ekenguda, Dero Ofoluwafo, Katy Jakes, Ruke Gure, Blossom Mene and Mairo Ese.

Others were: Iwere Praise Choir, Ogono for Jesus, Revelation Band and among others.