South Africa: Road to 2024 Polls an Uphill Battle for ANC, Ramaphosa Warns - South African News Briefs - January 30, 2023

30 January 2023
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — 2024 General Election to be ANC's Most Difficult Yet, Ramaphosa Admits

Poor service delivery, high unemployment and failures by state institutions have been cited as key reasons why South Africans have lost faith in the ruling party, Eyewitness News reports. At a 2-day African National Congress lekgotla, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party will face a difficult election campaign in 2024.

Millions in Emergency Funding Allocated to Keep Water Services Running in Western Cape

The release of R88 million in emergency funding for the implementation of back-up generators to keep water treatment and supply facilities functional has been authorised by Western Cape finance and economic opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger, Times Live reports. This comes after repeated load shedding impacted water treatment infrastructure, necessitating the emergency funds.

Escaped Tiger Captured, Taken to Sanctuary

An escaped tiger sighted in Edenvale, east of Johannesburg has been recaptured, News24 reports. Residents were warned to keep their children and pets safe after it was seen in an office park. The incident follows the escape of another tiger Sheba, from a smallholding south of Johannesburg, that attacked several people and pets and was euthanised.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.