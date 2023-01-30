South Africa: Road to 2024 Polls an Uphill Battle for ANC, Ramaphosa Warns - South African News Briefs - January 30, 2023

Cape Town — 2024 General Election to be ANC's Most Difficult Yet, Ramaphosa Admits

Poor service delivery, high unemployment and failures by state institutions have been cited as key reasons why South Africans have lost faith in the ruling party, Eyewitness News reports. At a 2-day African National Congress lekgotla, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party will face a difficult election campaign in 2024.

Millions in Emergency Funding Allocated to Keep Water Services Running in Western Cape

The release of R88 million in emergency funding for the implementation of back-up generators to keep water treatment and supply facilities functional has been authorised by Western Cape finance and economic opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger, Times Live reports. This comes after repeated load shedding impacted water treatment infrastructure, necessitating the emergency funds.

Escaped Tiger Captured, Taken to Sanctuary

An escaped tiger sighted in Edenvale, east of Johannesburg has been recaptured, News24 reports. Residents were warned to keep their children and pets safe after it was seen in an office park. The incident follows the escape of another tiger Sheba, from a smallholding south of Johannesburg, that attacked several people and pets and was euthanised.