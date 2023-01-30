Nigeria: DSS Intercepts New Naira Notes Sellers, Fingers Commercial Bank Officials

30 January 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services, DSS, has arrested some members of an organised syndicate selling the new Naira notes in parts of the country.

Although the DSS did not disclose the names and locations of the suspects, the agency said in a statement on Monday that some commercial bank officials were aiding and abetting the act.

The statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, warned that the Service would go after those involved in the malfeasance.

The statement said, "The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has intercepted some members of organised syndicates involved in the sale of the newly redesigned naira notes. In the course of its operations, in this regard in parts of the country, it was also established that some Commercial Bank officials are aiding the economic malfeasance.

"Consequently, the Service warns the currency racketeers to desist from this ignoble act. Appropriate regulatory authorities are, in this same vein, urged to step up monitoring and supervisory activities to expeditiously address emerging trends.

"It should be noted that the Service has ordered its Commands and Formations to further ensure that all persons and groups engaged in the illegal sale of the notes are identified. Therefore, anyone with useful information relating to this is encouraged to pass the same to the relevant authorities".

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.