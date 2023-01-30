Africa: Dakar 2 Summit - 'Feeding Africa' Must Mean Protecting the Continent's Fisheries

press release

Dakar, 26 January 2023 - Greenpeace Africa is calling on African leaders attending the Dakar 2 Summit "Feed Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience" to take concrete action to protect the fisheries sector, which provides the livelihood of millions of people in Africa, by ensuring the sustainability of fish stocks, specifically small pelagic fish, which contribute significantly to the economy and food security of African populations.

Dr. Aliou Ba, Head of the Greenpeace Africa Oceans Campaign, said:

"This summit comes at an opportune time because of the food insecurity that is rampant on the continent. The heads of state present at this meeting must come out with a firm action plan that prioritizes the food sovereignty of their people. Of the approximately 828 million people who suffer from hunger in the world, one third live in Africa [1]. This figure is likely to increase in the future if nothing is done to stop the systematic plundering of the fisheries stocks off the African coast. Foreign trawlers and the fishmeal and fish oil industry are an undeniable threat to African food security.

"Africa can feed Africa if states manage the continent's resources well. One of the solutions for states today is to prioritize fisheries resources for local consumption and to put an end to the activities of foreign trawlers and the fishmeal and oil factories. We are glad that this summit is focusing on this subject, but we will be disappointed if concrete action is not taken to achieve true food sovereignty in Africa."

To ensure the food sovereignty of Africans, Greenpeace Africa is calling on governments to put an end to the plundering of African resources and to encourage the production and promotion of local products.

[1] Discours du Président de la BAD au sommet Dakar 2 Nourrir l'Afrique