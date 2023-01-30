Nigeria: Alleged $1.3m Fraud - Absence of Counsel Stalls Arraignment of Business Mogul

30 January 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The absence of a Defence Counsel on Monday, stalled the arraignment of business mogul, Abdulsalam Abdulkarim-Zaura, before a Kano Federal High Court over alleged 1.3 million dollars fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed a charge of criminal conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of 1.3 million dollars against Abdulkarim-Zaura.

When the case came up for arraignment, the EFCC Counsel, Mrs Aisha Habib told the court that she received a letter from, the defence counsel.

"My Lord we received a letter this morning from the defence counsel, Mr Ibrahim Garba-Waru, notifying us of his appearance in the Supreme Court Abuja for a pre-election matter.

"My Lord this is a criminal matter, The case has suffered several adjournments,. Section 33(a) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, states that the plea of a defendant must be taken in the presence of his counsel"

The judge, Justice Muhammad Nasir-Yunusa, held that the position of law according to the provisions of section 36(2)(a)(b) of 1999 Constitution as amended says a defendant must be given adequate time and facility to defend himself.

He said the case is a criminal matter and has suffered several adjournment.

"My interest in this matter is the interest of Justice," he said.

Nasir-Yunusa adjourned the matter until Feb.6, for arraignment.

NAN reports that on June 9, 2020 Abdulkarim-Zaura was discharged and acquitted by a Federal High Court over a nine-count charge of 1.3 million dollars fraud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also report that the Kano Court of Appeal Division on April 2022, ordered a fresh trial of the case earlier dismissed by a lower court.(NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.