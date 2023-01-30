Ghana: Fire Razes Twin Storey Building At Kwadaso-Siloam C'nity

30 January 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.Hope, Kumasi

Fire swept through a twin storey building in the Kwadaso-Siloam community in the Ashanti Region on Saturday morning, destroying items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis.

Eye witnesses claimed that when personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) arrived at the scene, the fire had already consumed larger dimensions which left residents around running for their lives.

All 12 persons inside the buildings at the time the fire started were moved to safety, with no casualty recorded.

The fire outbreak destroyed several personal belongings and property, including five vehicles parked in one of the houses.

It took the fire personnel almost five hours to control the ravaging fire, but could not salvage personal belongings and household appliances in the building.

According to the Ashanti Regional commander of the GNFS, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Henry Giwah, investigations were ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The incident happened barley two weeks after fire gutted a rented apartment for some police officers at Apromase in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region, killing a police officer, his wife and a three-month-old baby boy.

Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi, his wife, Millicent Akyaa Agyei, nurse, and their three-month-old baby, Samuel Kwabena Baafi Nyamedo, were burnt beyond recognition in the fire.

Sergeant Baafi was with the Police Intelligence Department (PID).

They were buried at Adomfe in the Asante Akyem South Municipality of Ashanti Region on Saturday, after a requiem service by the Ghana Police Chaplain

