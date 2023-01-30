Ghana: 19 Suspects of James Town Chieftaincy Riots Granted Gh¢50,000 Bail Each

The Accra Circuit Court has granted GH¢50, 000 bail each to 19 persons, who were arrested for alleged involvement in the James Town Chieftaincy riots.

The accused were said to have taken part in vigilante activities, on January 15, this year, at Ngleshie Alata Palace, otherwise known as Mantse Agbonaa, in Accra.

The bail goes with one surety each, who are to be family members.

The accused, who have been charged with prohibition of vigilante groups and activities, rioting with weapons, and causing unlawful damage, all denied the various charges.

During their first appearance before the court on January 16, 2023, Nii Dodoo and Nii Kofi Amponsah, who are said to be 90 and 72 years respectively, were admitted to GH¢50, 000 bail each with two sureties each.

The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah has quashed the bench warrant it earlier issued for the arrest of Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye and Dr Albert Botchway, who were said to be at large.

During proceedings on Friday, the court noted that although the two were on the lists of accused, no charges had been preferred against them.

Lawyers for accused repeated their bail application and the court obliged them and adjourned to January 30.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong earlier told the Court that there was a protracted chieftaincy dispute between Nii Ahumah Kojo and Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye, a self-styled chief, at the Jamestown Ngleshie paramountcy.

The prosecution said on January 15, 2023, Prince Quaye claimed he had a judgement from the Court, granting him access to the palace, and contracted Dr Botchway to organise thugs for him to take over the Ngleshie Alata Palace, at James Town ( Mantse Agbona).

The court heard that Dr Botchway recruited the accused and armed them with guns and cutlasses.

The accused, clad in white T-shirts embossed with the picture of Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye and military-styled trousers, invaded the Ngleshie Alata Community at James Town without any reason. --GNA