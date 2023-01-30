Ghana: Court Orders Police to Conclude Investigations Into 'Agradaa' Fraud Case

28 January 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Accra Circuit Court 10 has asked the police to conclude its investigations in the case involving Nana Agradaa, charged with charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences.

It therefore, warns that the case against accused would be struck out if the police failed to make the necessary amendments to charges and facts presented, at the next adjourned date, February 28.

The court gave the warning after Nana Agradaa aka Evangelist Mama Pat, founder of Heaven Way Champion Ministry, appeared before the court last Thursday, in Accra.

When the case was called, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Haligah, told the court that the police would amend the charges at next court sittings.

Nana Agradaa, who was being held on the charges of charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretences, has denied the charges and was on bail.

Evangelist Mama Pat is accused of collecting huge sums of money, including GH¢4,000 from five complainants, in October 2022.

This was after she had allegedly advertised on Today's TV that she could double money during an all-night church service, but failed to do so. --GNA

