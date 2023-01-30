Ghana: UBA Africa Appoints New CEO

The UBA Group Board has appointed Abiola Bawuah as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of UBA Africa effective January 26, 2023.

Abiola Bawuah becomes the first female CEO for the UBA operation in Africa and will be responsible and accountable for leading the UBA Africa operations.

Before her appointment, she was the Regional CEO for West Africa, supervising operations in nine subsidiaries, including Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali

Senegal, and Sierra Leone. Prior to her appointment as RCEO, Abiola served as MD/CEO for UBA Ghana.

In his announcement, Oliver Alawuba, Group Managing Director of UBA Plc, stated that "Abiola has significantly contributed to the growth of UBA Africa and brought a wealth of experience in commercial banking, stakeholder engagement, people management and a culture of performance. I have no doubt that she will take UBA Africa to new heights of growth and performance".

"At UBA, we take pride in our corporate governance and our

ability to nurture and develop our talent at every level and all geography. These strengths have become critical pillars underpinning our business success and prowess across Africa and in the international financial marketplaces where we operate," he said.

"Abiola, being a Ghanaian national, further confirms our commitment to diversity. The Group Board now consists of three female Executive Directors and eight female Directors in total, making it a majority female Board. We take gender equality very seriously within the group," he said.