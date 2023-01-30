Ghana: Ofosu Ampofo, Kwaku Boahen Asked to Open Defence

The Accra High Court trying former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and Anthony Kwaku Boahen, over alleged conspiracy to cause harm and assault on public officers, has asked the two to open their defence.

Justice Samuel K.A. Asiedu, a Justice of the Supreme Court, with additional responsibility as a High Court Judge, in his ruling, said there was evidence on record in respect of the charges.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, the immediate past chairman of NDC, and Mr Boahen, a communicator of the National Democratic Congress, have denied the charges and are currently on a GH¢ 100,000 bail with a surety each.

Additionally, Ofosu Ampofo, is facing an assault charge for allegedly inciting NDC communicators against public officers, Chairpersons of the National Peace Council and Electoral Commission.

The prosecution had at an earlier sitting told the Court that the accused had been captured in an audio recording of the proceedings of a meeting on February 3, 2019, allegedly planning a road-map of criminal activities targeted at the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Chairman of the National Peace Council, among others.

The meeting followed the January 31, 2019, Ayawaso West- Wuogon by-election, which turned violent, following a clash between some National Security operatives and supporters of the NDC suspected to be vigilantes.

The audio recording was played on some radio stations and according to the prosecution, the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service, later intercepted the tape.

The prosecution said Mr Boahen had confirmed being at the said meeting and confessed on a radio station that the information on the tape was true. --GNA