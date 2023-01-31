Nigeria: Insecurity - Buhari Accuses Foreign Powers of Destroying Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that some foreign countries are sponsoring the insecurity plaguing Nigeria, saying their mission is to destroy the country.

President Buhari, who made this comment during a presidential lunch organised for him by the Kano State Government after a day's visit yesterday, said if not that Zamfara State Governor Babagana Zulum was serious with his work, the story around the area of Lake Chad would have been different by now.

"One can clearly see how these foreign countries took on the weak part of Nigeria, Lake Chad where we have crude oil reserves and caused serious mayhem there, with consistent attacks to actualise their devilish motives," he said.

"Zulum is always up to his duties, including going to offices of permanent secretaries who are still in bed and challenging them to rise up to their official responsibility."

Buhari recalled that in 2015 when he assumed office, throughout the 17 local governments in the state in Borno State, only four were not in the hands of Boko Haram, "and we are aware that so many people were using the insurgency to cause problems, but today most of these local governments are free."

The president added that those behind the insecurity knew that Borno was potentially a rich State.

"That was why when I was a governor there. I went to Niger, Chad and even Cameroon because you need your neighbours to survive," he explained.

Buhari who praised his host. Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, for the infrastructural development in the state, also commended the governors of Lagos, Kaduna, Katsina and Kogi states for their performance in office.

In the same vein, the president urged the elite to work on the education of the youths who are the potential leaders of tomorrow, adding that the lack of education amongst them is causing the country a serious setback.

PDP Condemns Attack On Buhari In Kano, Blames Tinubu, Ganduje

Meanwhile, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Kano State by miscreants, who the party claims, we're allegedly sponsored by the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

PDP national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement, said the organised attack on the person of the president is outrightly treasonable and a sacrilegious assault on the country's sovereignty, which must be condemned by all.

"Our party is alarmed that this attack is part of APC presidential candidate's alleged plot to undermine the Presidency, cause confusion, trigger violence in the country, disrupt the conduct of the 2023 general elections and derail our democracy; having realized that he cannot win in a peaceful, free and fair electoral process.

"The PDP invites Nigerians to note how Governor Abdullahi Ganduje attempted to abridge President Buhari's movement and even tried to stop him from visiting Kano State.

"More disquieting is the fact that the APC Presidential Campaign sought to humiliate and harm President Buhari, while performing his official duties in Kano."

The party noted that the APC presidential candidate had been displaying open aversion and making inciting statements against President Buhari since his declaration, in line with democratic best practice all over the world, that Nigerians should freely vote for any candidate and party of their choice in the 2023 general elections.

"The apparent frustration of Asiwaju Tinubu to resort to encouraging or condoning violence is fueled by his entitlement mentality, that it is his turn to be president, despite his numerous ineligibility and disability baggage."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The PDP recalled Tinubu's infamous statement in London where he declared to his supporters that "political power is not going to be served in a restaurant, it is not served a la carte. It is what we are doing; It is being determined; you do it at all cost; fight for it, grab it, snatch it and run with it".

"Only recently, Asiwaju Tinubu further incited his followers against President Buhari at APC's Presidential Rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State, where he accused Mr. President of attempting to subvert the electoral process."

PDP said it is now clearer why the APC presidential candidate brazenly established a militia code-named "the Jagaban Army" which is designed to undermine national security, unleash violence on institutions of democracy and disrupt the electoral process.

The PDP counseled Tinubu to come to terms with the fact that Nigerians are determined to have free, fair and credible elections.