Nigeria: DSS Intercepts Bankers, Syndicates Selling New Naira Notes

Department of State Services (DSS) has intercepted bank officials among the syndicates, who specialise in trading in the new naira notes around the country.

The revelation was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya.

He said some members of the syndicates were involved in the sale of the redesigned naira notes.

Afunanya also said in the course of the operations, in this regard in parts of the country, it was also established that some commercial bank officials are aiding the economic malfeasance.

Though the agency did not mention the states or commercial banks involved, it warned the currency racketeers to desist from this ignoble act.

It also called on appropriate regulatory authorities to step up monitoring and supervisory activities to expeditiously address the emerging trends.

"It should be noted that the Service has ordered its commands and formations to further ensure that all persons and groups engaged in the illegal sale of the notes are identified. Therefore, anyone with useful information relating to this is encouraged to pass the same to the relevant authorities," Afunanya stated.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had on Sunday extended the deadline for the swapping of old naira notes with the redesigned ones till February 10, 2023.

However, LEADERSHIP investigations revealed that some banks within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had refused to pay either the new notes or the old ones.

This has made it difficult to transact businesses as some businesses like commercial motorists require physical cash to engage in their daily business.