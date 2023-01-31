Nigeria: Obasanjo Wanted to Roast Atiku, I Rescued Him - Tinubu

Uyo — Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said he "rescued" Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

This came as the leaders and stakeholders of the APC, Akwa Ibom State chapter, reassured that they would deliver the state to Tinubu at the February 25 presidential poll.

Speaking at party's presidential rally held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Tinubu said Abubakar and his party were just about "stomach infrastructure. They don't have a mandate, what they have is ice cream. It has melted. I am the one that rescued him from Obasanjo, who wanted to roast him like goat meat.

"He ran away to Dubai and when the election came again, he came for stomach infrastructure. He came to Lagos. We rehabilitated him and gave him a ticket but he wasted it and used it to collect money.

"He faced Obasanjo, faced Buhari and failed. He failed with Jonathan. He failed in all his subjects.

"You better watch him before he starts selling the little palm trees that you have left. What we need to do is to develop our country. We have enough gas reservoirs in our land.

"Akwa Ibom, you will not suffer again. That boy (Governor Emmanuel Udom) that brought Atiku here, that calls himself governor, tell him enough is enough. He lived in my backyard in Lagos. If not that we are one, I'd have driven him home."

Earlier, addressing a crowd of supporters, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and candidate of the APC for Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene) senatorial district, Senator Godswill Akpabio appealed to the party members and supporters to ensure they get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in order to return the party to power through Tinubu.

Tinubu's unending gaffes no longer a laughing matter -- PDP campaign

Meanwhile, the PDP Presidential Campaign, in a statement by Special Assistant on Public Communications to the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, while reacting to Tinubu's comment, said: "The constant gaffes of Tinubu, which started as a comic relief is slowly becoming a tragedy, an embarrassment to Nigeria, Africa's largest nation.

"Since Tinubu declared his intention to contest, he has made over 20 gaffes publicly.

"These gaffes, which have provided online skit makers with comic content, are no longer a laughing matter but a tragic embarrassment to a nation in dire need of salvation.

"In his latest rally in Akwa Ibom State, Tinubu said he made Atiku Abubakar the Senate President when it is on record that Atiku has never contested any legislative election before.