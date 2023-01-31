Nigeria: Emir of Kano Hails Buhari for Extending Naira Swap Deadline

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the 10 days extension of the naira swap deadline and his administration's execution of federal government projects in Kano.

Alhaji Bayero who received Buhari In his palace also thanked him for his continued support to the emirate and extension of the cordial relationship with his late father, Alhaji Ado Abdullahi Bayero.

Bayero said the 10-day extension showed that Buhari was listening to the grievances of Nigerians, and taking steps to end their suffering in financial transactions.

Buhari was in Kano yesterday on a one-day visit to commission some projects executed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Bayero, who is the chairman, Kano State Council of Emirs, also appreciated the president for always visiting the palace whenever he is in Kano and recalled that for the three years he had been on the throne, Buhari had visited the palace three times.

The royal father, expressed gratitude that Kano has benefited much in terms of federal government projects and appointments since Buhari became president.

He prayed for peaceful election, and urged politicians to eschew violence and hate speech as they carry on with their electioneering campaigns for the forthcoming general election.

In his speech, President Muhammadu Buhari said he visited the Emir of Kano to pay homage to His Highness the Emir and to inaugurate some projects executed by the governor of Kano State.

Soron England also known as Soron as Engligila is a historical passage built by the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Abdullahi Bayero in 1934 and was renovated and expanded in 2022 by the current emir for Buhari to commission yesterday.