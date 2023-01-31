Kenya: Raila to Give Keynote Speech in Nigeria Conference On Elections and Democracy

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga is in Nigeria where he is among leaders expected to address the 2022 Leadership Conference and Awards.

Raila's Spokesman Makau Mutua stated that Odinga will give a keynote address on elections, democracy, and the economy.

Upon arrival in Abuja, the African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development was received by the Director of Leadership Group, Abraham Nda-Ishaiah.

Also present were officials from the Kenyan High Commission in Abuja as well as Nigerian govt officials.

The former Prime Minister said the 2022 Leadership Conference and Awards will give participants a platform to learn, connect, and celebrate together.