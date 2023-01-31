Nigeria: Atiku Promises to End Banditry in North West Zone

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president Atiku Abubakar has promised to end all forms of banditry particularly in the southern part of Kebbi State and other states in the northwest zone if elected as president in 2023. He also pledged to boost the country's economy through opening of the borders across the country.

Atiku made the pledge when he addressed his supporters who trooped out to welcome him during his campaign rally at the Race Course in Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State.

He said, "I will end all sorts of bandits' attacks in southern parts of Kebbi State and end your fears so that farmers and commuters will return to farms and passengers could go anywhere in the country.

"I will also ensure Goronyo Dam, that's between Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto states, is put to optimal capacity so that farmers in the Northwest zone could go into irrigation farming, " he added.

Atiku however called on the people, especially PDP supporters to come out en-masse to vote for him and other party's candidates in the forthcoming general election.