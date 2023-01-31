Nigeria: Tinubu Vows to Tackle Insecurity, Food, Fuel Crises

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday vowed to end insecurity and create the enabling environment for socio-economic activities to thrive, assuring that his administration would end fuel problem and promote mechanised agriculture for export.

Addressing the mammoth crowd that thronged the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium (Nest of Champions), Tinubu, charged the party supporters to ensure they arm themselves with their Permanent Voter's Cards (PVCs) to be part of the sweeping revolution that would usher in the new era of prosperity, infrastructural renaissance and human capital developments.

He commended the party supporters for their steadfastness and resoluteness in their firm believe in his vision to redefine Nigeria along the path of real development with a view to taking her pride of place among the comity of nations.

He said, "The power to become President resides in you. 'Emilokan' (this is my turn) and God will give you the power to make it realizable through your PVCs. So, if you don't have it, go and get it because if God blesses me as your next President, you will be put in proper places."

While urging the people to shun the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Tinubu, described the former vice president as a man of unpatriotic and deceitful character, recalling that he had as Vice President to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, engaged in wanton sleazy deals and selling off of some national assets, which he turned out to be the single beneficiary.

He noted that such unpredictable attitude, coupled with his corrupt tendencies has made Atiku to become Obasanjo's perennial political enemy, recalling that Atiku had earlier deceived the PDP, got the presidential ticket, and escaped to Dubai, when he lost, and warned the people to be wary of such character as he had secured the party's ticket again for the polls.

"If you give him (Atiku) chance, he will sell your palm trees and run to Dubai."

He enjoined eligible voters to be in the vanguard of a new order by casting their votes for the APC.

The minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana; the vice chairman of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Chief Godswill Akpabio; the chairman of the rally organising committee, Obong Nsima Ekere; member of the APC Board of the (BoT), Atuekong Don Etiebet, all assured Tinubu of delivering the state and the South-South to the APC at the polls.