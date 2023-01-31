Nigeria: Currency Swap Deadline - CBN Seeks Enlightenment for Rural Communities

31 January 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Hussaini Hammangabdo

Officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have asked traders at Yola town market to take the message of the federal government's extension of the return of old naira notes to February 10, to rural communities of Adamawa state.

The apex bank, director, Internal Audit Department, Mrs Lydia I Alfa, while speaking to traders, Monday, on the development, insisted that the value of the new and old N200, N500 and N1000 notes remains the same.

Alfa told the traders to report anyone who fails to collect the old Naira notes, as punitive measures await defaulters, insisting that both the new and old Naira notes remain legal tender for now.

"CBN has issued a dedicated phone number for people to report any rejection of the old notes till February 10.

She lauded President Muhammadu Buhari's patriotism for extending the date line, which she said Nigeria's would clap for the new policy at the end.

Earlier, Jobdi Bawa, leader of grain sellers at the market, decried increase in charge by Point of Sale (PoS) agents, especially in the rural areas.

He said those into PoS business are charging N500 extra on every N10,000 transactions as charges.

Bawa said the extension in the dateline would avail rural dwellers ample time to open an account and deposit their money ahead of the February, 10 dateline.

LEADERSHIP gathered that, shop keepers, who hitherto closed down businesses, have now reopened with the announcement of the new date, while queue for last rush deposit in banks have drastically reduced in the state.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.