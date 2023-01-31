Nigeria: 'Asake Is Goated', Fans React to Singer's Newly Released Video

31 January 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Efosa Taiwo

Less than 24 hours after releasing the visuals of his new single, 'Yoga', Asake has once again found his name on the lips of music lovers.

Asake on Monday released the music video of his new single, 'Yoga' which was produced by ace music director, TG Omori.

Recall this is the first time the artiste released a song after his London concert fiasco.

The video has since gone viral with many music lovers in high praise of the quality of the visuals and the song itself.

@mslami_ay wrote: Asake has us by the throat once again with this new song. 🤌🏾Range baby🤌🏾 Range🤌🏾

@seyinatty: Asake is on another level. This YOGA song is a classic jam 🔥

@ade_adeayo: Asake is a student of music.

If you understand sound, you will appreciate what he did on 'Yoga'.

What a brilliant record!

@demi_tm: Nah Asake is Goated🐐 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Asake

