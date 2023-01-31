Nigeria: Emefiele Bows to Pressure, Appears Before Reps Panel

31 January 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

Mr Emefiele had repeatedly shunned the invitation of the panel prompting the House to threaten issuing a warrant of arrest on him.

The Governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, has appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives looking into the new Naira notes.

Mr Emefiele appeared before the committee on Tuesday after days of grandstanding between the him and the House.

Last week, the committee was left fuming after Mr Emefiele shunned invitations of the House despite the threats of arrest warrants by the lawmakers.

On Thursday, the Chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee, Alhassan Doguwa (APC, Kano), said the committee is giving Mr Emefiele the last chance to appear or risks arrest.

However, on Sunday, the CBN governor announced the extension of the deadline by 10 days.

Details to follow...

