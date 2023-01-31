Nigeria: 2023 - INEC Restores Odii As Ebonyi PDP Governorship Candidate

The PDP in Ebonyi has been embroiled in crisis following its primaries of last year.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restored Ifeanyi Odii's name as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 11 March, 2023 general election.

The commission in its amendment number three to the final list of candidates for the election issued on 30 January cited court orders for the restoration of Mr Odii's name.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how INEC, in its amendment number two issued on 22 December last year, delisted Mr Odii's name and that of his running mate, Igwe Nwagu, from the list of candidates, also citing a court order.

INEC, in that second amendment in December, listed Henry Udeh as the Labour Party (LP) senatorial candidate for the Ebonyi South District, also citing a court order.

It also delisted the names of the National Assembly candidates of the PDP for all the constituencies in the state, except one.

With the third amendment released yesterday and signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, the commission listed Linus Okorie, a former member of the House of Representatives, as the LP candidate for the Ebonyi South District.

INEC also listed Irem Oka, a former member of the House of Representatives, as the PDP candidate for Afikpo North/South Federal Constituency.

The House of Representatives member representing the federal constituency, Iduma Igariwey's name was listed as the candidate of the party in a previous list released on 20 September 20.

INEC also listed the name of the member representing Ezza North/Ishielu Constituency, Anayo Edwin as the All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate for the constituency in place of Joseph Nwobashi who was on the previous list.

The commission, in an explanatory statement accompanying the list, said the third amendment became necessary due to various court orders it was served.

INEC also explained that some amendments became necessary to correct errors made by political parties while uploading the names of their candidates on its portal.

Background

The PDP in Ebonyi has been embroiled in crisis following its primaries of last year.

Two parallel primaries had produced two different governorship candidates of the party in the state - Mr Odii and Obinna Ọgba.

Similar situations occurred in the party primaries for the National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections.

The crises in the party resulted in various court cases.

There was also the battle for the position of the state chairman of the PDP between Silas Ọnụ and Tochukwu Okorie.