Nigeria: Kabiru Dogo Quits Wikki Tourists

The former Lobi Stars and Sunshine Stars coach tendered his resignation letter on Tuesday

Coach Kabiru Dogo has resigned from his position as Technical Adviser of the Nigeria Premier Football League club, Wikki Tourists.

PREMIUM TIMES authoritatively gathered Dogo tendered his resignation letter to the management of the Bauchi-based club Tuesday afternoon.

In the letter sighted by PREMIUM TIMES, Dogo highlighted his grievances and why he took the difficult but necessary decision to quit his position with Wikki Tourists.

"I also wish to state here for a record purpose and for the club, its fans and other stakeholders of the club that at no time was I issued an ultimatum by the club management.

"I only got to learn about such information from social media and other third parties and for this reason, amongst other reasons," the resignation letter read in part."

Frustration

Dogo wondered why the club, which says it has handed him an ultimatum for two matches, failed to make provision for him to attend the first of the two games in Port Harcourt against Rivers United.

A source close to the coach also confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the Wikki Tourists' squad for the clash against Rivers United was not selected by Dogo.

"They have always been imposing players on him. He didn't even make any input in the selection of players to Port Harcourt for the game against Rivers United," the source revealed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dogo, who was appointed in August 2022, helped Wikki to a 10th-place finish after the club was initially heading towards relegation last season.

While requesting the payment of all his unpaid entitlements and that of his assistant and driver, Dogo expressed profound appreciation to the Governor of Bauchi, Senator Bala Mohammed, Emir of Bauchi, Chief Imam of Bauchi as well as the management, staff and fans of Wikki Tourists.

Wikki Tourists are currently last in the Group B of the NPFL 2023 with just a single point from the 12 available after playing four league matches so far. But the outgoing coach insists the poor form is no fault of his.

"The team's poor form isn't a technical-related issue". Dogo was quoted as saying in an earlier report.

PREMIUM TIMES' findings show motivation is at an all-time low at Wikki, with the team's travel now tortuous and the required funding not coming through as expected.

Meanwhile, there are indications Dogo may be hired in the coming days as two NPFL clubs are reported to have been monitoring his situation at Wikki; hoping to cash in on any development that leads to his exit from the Bauchi-based club.