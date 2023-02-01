Nigeria: Buhari Gives Olusegun Awolowo New Appointment

31 January 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Olusegun Awolowo as the Secretary, National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for a tenure of four years with effect from 19th December, 2022.

As Secretary, Mr Awolowo is expected to provide direction to the National Action Committee on the AfCFTA for effective coordination of relevant stakeholders towards the attainment of Nigeria's strategic national interest.

Mr Awolowo, a Law graduate from Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), Ago Iwoye, has served as Special Assistant to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and the late Umaru Musa Yar'Adua. He also worked with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Abuja as Secretary for Social Development and Transport from 2007 to 2011.

Mr Awolowo was the Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council between 2013 and 2022, serving two tenures.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

January 31, 2023

