South Africa: Cabinet to Discuss State of Disaster for Power Crisis - South African News Briefs - February 1, 2023

Cape Town —

Cabinet Expected to Address Calls for State of Disaster for Load Shedding

Declaring a national State of Disaster to address the country's worsening power crisis is expected to be one of the key items on the agenda when President Cyril Ramaphosa convenes his Cabinet for a lekgotla (a meeting of leaders) today, February 1, 2023, EWN reports. The State of Disaster will likely fast-track government actions to end load shedding which has intensified across the country.

Black Families Return After Forced Removal From Simon's Town 60 Years Ago

Sixty years after about 1,500 residents from a small community on the mountain slopes overlooking False Bay were forcibly removed by the apartheid government enforcing the Group Areas Act, just over 100 families will return to Simon's Town. More than 700 land claimants from the small community of Luyolo who were resettled in the Gugulethu township, initially lodged their land restitution claims in the early 1990s. Many chose to take a cash pay-out of R22,000 after becoming disillusioned with the land claims process.

Tshwane Residents Plead for Water, Electricity

Residents in the City of Tshwane are pleading for clean running water and for the lights to stay on in their neighbourhoods, EWN reports. The plea comes as water levels at some of the largest reservoirs in the capital continued to decline. A recent heatwave and rampant power cuts has led to a strain on infrastructure Rand Water reports.