Southern Africa: Bring Mswati to the Table - Human Rights Groups

Centre for Human Rights
Thulani Maseko
1 February 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Andreas Thomas

HUMAN rights activists have called on Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders to be mindful of the victims of unresolved conflicts in the region, the majority of whom are women and children.

In a statement yesterday, the Southern African People's Solidarity Network (SAPSN) reminded the leaders about the human rights and governance crisis in Eswatini.

"We urge SADC leaders to take robust measures to bring King Mswati III to the table for an SADC-led national and inclusive multi-stakeholder dialogue to pave the way for a multi-party democratic dispensation in the kingdom of Eswatini," the SAPSN said.

They further demand justice and accountability for the "brutal murder" of human rights defender Thulani Maseko and the release of SADC Fact-Finding Mission Reports of 2021.

Following political and civil unrest in Eswatini in July 2021, the SADC Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security deployed a ministerial fact-finding mission to analyse the situation.

The SAPSN issued their statement following the conclusion of the SADC Extraordinary Troika Summit in Windhoek on Tuesday.

President Hage Geinghob, the current chairperson of this SADC organ, convened the troika meeting to discuss the political and security situation in the region.

