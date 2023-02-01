Mali: Jihadist Leader Holds Secret Talks With Northern Groups

1 February 2023
In an exclusive, RFI reports that Iyad Ag Ghaly met with representatives of armed groups in the North, signatories of the 2015 peace agreement. The interview(s) took place at the end of last week, near Kidal.

The leader of Support Group for Islam and Muslims, linked to al-Qaeda, does not want to form a formal alliance, but wants to jointly move against the Islamic State group, according to the report on allAfrica FR.

Ghaly is said to have met with Alghabass Ag Intallah: head of the HCUA, member of the CMA (former separatist rebels) and the CSP (which brings together the armed groups of the North who signed the 2015 peace agreement concluded with the Malian state, all tendencies).

