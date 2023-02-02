Nigeria: Govt Replies El-Rufai, Says Buhari Not Working for or Against Any Presidential Candidate

*Claims ignorance of presidential villa staff working against any candidate

The Federal Government has denounced insinuations by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, that some elements in the State House, Abuja are working to frustrate the victory of All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the February 25, 2023 presidential elections.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, while reacting to the allegation on Wednesday after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja said government officially is unaware of anyone within the presidential villa that is working against any candidate in this month's presidential poll.

According to him, the federal government has been fair to all candidates regardless of party affiliation, adding that President Buhari has consistently demonstrated that he is for free, fair and credible elections.

His words: "On a more serious note, one thing I can assure you is that no matter who, this administration is focused and determined to ensure a free and fair election and I think in this administration, the most important person is Mr. President and I think he has shown by words and by deeds that he's committed to a free, fair and credible election.

"Fair, free and credible election actually means not favouring anybody or disadvantaging anybody and everywhere he goes, he makes that very clear, even as recently as Friday, when he was in Daura, he said the same thing.

"So, if there's anybody who's working against any candidate, we don't know officially", he explained.