Nigeria: APC, PDP Absent As NHRC Holds Gubernatorial Townhall in Niger

2 February 2023
This Day (Lagos)
By Laleye Dipo

Minna — The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) were conspicuously absent at the gubernatorial town hall that was organised yesterday by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Minna, Niger State.

The parties did not also send any apologies for their absence despite reports that they were invited for the programme almost one month ago.

Nine other political parties including the Labour Party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the NNPP the ARM, AA, ACP participated in the programme, which also had in attendance the Niger State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ogundele Ayodeji, and a representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Zagana Gbagi, as well as that of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Hamza Waziri.

Virtually all the gubernatorial candidates decried the level of insecurity in the state, which they claimed has led to a serious decline in economic and social activities in the state.

Specifically the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the NNPP, Mr. Pius Wakili, lamented that most schools in some parts of the state have been closed for several months as a result of insecurity.

Wakili, however, promised that the NNPP would address the situation if voted into office.

The Labour Party Gubernatorial Candidate, Mr. Joshua Bawa, decried the 700,000 out of school children in the state, which he blamed on the bad policy of the APC's government and promised to correct the situation if elected.

Earlier the Legal Officer of the INEC, Niger State, Mr. Zagana Gbagi, advised politicians to stop manipulating the electoral process, because some Nigerians are out to sabotage the electoral body's effort to deliver a free, fair and credible election.

Gbagi also claimed that some ad-hoc staff recruited by the commission sometimes connive with unscrupulous politicians to undermine the electoral process.

He said: "I make bold to say that INEC is not behind rigging of election, our mandate is to deliver free, fair and credible elections, but we have some Nigerians who in their desperation frustrate the electoral commission."

But the Niger State Police Commissioner, Mr. Ogundele Ayodeji, in his remarks assured Nigerians that the police and other security agencies would ensure adequate protection of lives and property before, during and after the general elections.

Ayodeji, however, enjoined politicians and other Nigerians to conduct themselves in orderly manners and display the spirit of sportsmanship by accepting the outcome of election in good faith.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.