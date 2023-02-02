Nigeria: 13 Die As 37 Test Positive of Lassa Fever in Benue

2 February 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

The director of Public Health, ministry of health and human services, Dr. Terna Kur has disclosed that 13 deaths have been recorded from the outbreak of Lassa Fever in Benue State.

Kur, who disclosed this in a telephone chat with LEADERSHIP yesterday while giving an update of the disease said, so far, the total suspected cases are 194.

According to him, "the latest on Lassa fever in the state is that 13 persons have so far confirmed dead out of the 194 suspected cases.

He said a total number of 37 cases were confirmed positive which he described as high and appealed to the general public to report suspected persons with symptoms of Lassa fever to the nearest hospital

Earlier, the commissioner for health and human services, Dr Joseph Ngbea called on the general public to avoid the consumption of rats and as well imbibe the culture of personal hygiene, adding that they should also ensure to cover and cook their food very well before consumption.

Ngbea said "I want to tell you that Lassa Fever is now a public health emergency in Benue, because a lot of people have been tested positive for it and we have lost so many patients already."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.