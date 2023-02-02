Nigeria: Presidential Election - Buhari Not Favouring Anybody, Lai Mohammed Replies El-Rufai Over Tinubu's Candidacy

1 February 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

"If there's anybody working against a candidate, we don't know officially," Lai Mohammed said.

President Muhammadu Buhari is not favouring any presidential candidate and is instead committed to a free and fair election, information minister Lai Mohammed said Wednesday.

Mr Mohammmed spoke in Abuja at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

The minister was responding to a journalist who asked him to respond to the claim by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that some officials at the Presidency did not want Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling party, to win this month's presidential election.

"One thing I can assure you is that no matter what, this administration is focused, determined to ensure free and fair elections. But I think with this administration the most important person is Mr President and I think he has shown by words and by indeed that he is dedicated to free, fair and credible election," he said.

"And fair, free, credible elections actually means not favouring anybody, not disadvantaging anybody. And everywhere he goes he makes that very clear even as recently as Friday when he was in Daura, he said the same thing."

Mr Mohammed's explanation appears to contradict previous statements by the presidency that Mr Buhari was committed to supporting Mr Tinubu and other APC candidates in the general elections.

On Wednesday, Mr Mohammed added that he is not aware that anybody in the presidency was working against Mr Tinubu's interest.

"If there's anybody working against a candidate, we don't know officially," Mr Mohammed said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the statement by Mr El-Rufai Wednesday morning that some officials of the presidency did not want Mr Tinubu to win the presidential election.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.