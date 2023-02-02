Nigeria: Why I'm Working Against Governor Abiodun's Second Term Bid - Amosun

APC Senator Amosun is again backing the governorship candidate of a different party from his own.

The senator representing Ogun central district, Ibikunle Amosun, says he is opposing the reelection bid of Governor Dapo Abiodun because he abandoned the development path his administration laid.

Mr Amosun is Mr Abiodun's predecessor as governor and is also in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but is canvassing votes for the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye.

While Mr Otegbeye is from Ilaro in Ogun West Senatorial District, the governor is from Ogun East Senatorial District.

Mr Amosun attended the flag-off rally of the ADC candidate at the Ake Palace Ground in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Wednesday.

He had earlier declared his support for Mr Otegbeye during an interview with BBC Yoruba and vowed to work against Mr Abiodun, a long-time friend turned political foe.

Addressing the rally, Mr Amosun said, "This is my anointed candidate (raising Mr Otegbeye's hand up). I am APC, but for the governorship election, I am going to support and also work assiduously for the candidature of Biyi Otegbeye and his deputy, Tunde Awonuga."

Mr Amosun said for justice, equity and fairness, the next governor of the state needs to come from Ogun West Senatorial District, which has never produced a governor since the creation of the state.

The former governor said his successor derailed from the development path his administration laid.

"The good works we started during my tenure must continue and this is why I am supporting Biyi Otegbeye. Everybody knows me, I don't hide behind one finger and evil thrives when good men refuse to talk.

"You know me, I am APC. But this election that is coming, I support the presidency coming to the South and that is why I am supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that is why all the Amosun political family are supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"There are two reasons why I am doing what I am doing. The first one is based on equity, justice, and fairness. Ogun state is almost 50 years now, since and nobody from Ogun West has been governor. Some characters are saying Yewa don't have good people, I know they have. Yewa has good children that can do it. He (Otegbeye) is a lawyer, he has been tested and trusted.

"The second reason that is very important is that, Ogun State must not derail. We have set the path of development for Ogun State, we must not allow it to be derailed."

Mr Amosun, as a sitting governor, had opposed the election of Mr Abiodun after the latter defeated his anointed aspirant, Adekunle Akinlade, in the APC governorship primaries.

Mr Amosun campaigned for Mr Akinlade who ran as the candidate of another party but lost the general election to Mr Abiodun.

Mr Akinlade is currently involved in this election as the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, did not pick up his call or respond to a text message seeking his comment for this report.