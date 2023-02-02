Nigeria: ICPC Arrests Woman Over Alleged Sale of Naira Notes

ICPC says the suspect was arrested for allegedly selling newly-introduced new naira notes to the public via the microblogging platform.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), on Wednesday, arrested a suspect accused of offering the newly-introduced currency notes for sale online.

The suspect, Oluwadarasimi Emma, with the Twitter username, Simisola of Lala, was detained for allegedly selling the new naira notes to the public via a microblogging platform, according to a statement by ICPC's spokesperson, Azuka Ogugwa.

ICPC said the suspect was located and arrested based on intelligence tips.

It said Ms Emma, who is an entrepreneur dealing in skincare products and other travel services, took the opportunity of the scarcity of the new naira notes to launch the business of openly marketing the new currency notes.

The anti-corruption agency said it believed the suspect colluded with key elements in the financial services sector to divert the newly-introduced currency notes to "black market".

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Monday that EFCC similarly arrested suspected hoarders of the new naira notes in Zone 4 and Dei Dei areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja between Saturday and Monday.

In the same vein, the State Security Service (SSS) also arrested some currency traders who were capitalising on the scarcity of the new notes.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefile, had said the bank would collaborate with law enforcement agencies like EFCC and ICPC to track such heavy withdrawals.

The CBN also extended the deadline for the validity of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 naira notes from 31 January to 10 February.

Many Nigerians had called for the extension due to the scarcity of the new notes, despite the claims by the CBN that it had circulated enough of such.

Read ICPC's full statement

ICPC ARRESTS WOMAN OFFERING NEW NAIRA NOTES FOR SALE

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has today, 1st of February 2023, arrested a woman, Oluwadarasimi Emma, with the Twitter handle Simisola of Lala, offering new naira notes for sale on social media.

The arrest was as a result of intelligence received which led the ICPC operatives to seek out and promptly arrest the suspect.

Oluwadarasimi Emma, a social media "serial entrepreneur" who deals in skincare, sales of fuel, facilitation of foreign travels through visa acquisitions, and other businesses, seized the opportunity of the scarcity of the new naira notes to openly market the new notes. It is believed she is in collusion with key elements in the financial services sector diverting the newly released notes away from banking halls and payment channels into a " black market"

Oluwadarasimi is currently in ICPC detention and is helping the Commission with its findings on the criminal trading of the naira and the attendant scarcity and negative economic outcomes being caused by the action.

The action is in furtherance of the collaboration between CBN ICPC and EFCC in implementing the new cashless policy and naira redesign.

Signed: Mrs. Azuka OguguaSpokesperson, ICPC