Nigeria: NCC Moves to Bridge Gender Inequality in ICT Sector

Abuja — The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has introduced the "Nigerian Girls Can Code," as part of efforts to bridge the gender gap between male and female stakeholders in the information communications technology (ICT) sector.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta said this yesterday, during an award presentation ceremony at the Commission's headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking through the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, NCC Ubale Maska, the EVC said the competition was designed to enhance digital literacy skills and bridge the digital divide between the men and women.

He stated that the inclusion of girls in the ICT was in line with the United Nations' efforts to empower girls in tech and close the digital

He said: "The competition has been designed to enhance digital literacy and skills for the country's emerging digital economy, bridge digital inequality, improve digital access as well as narrow the digital divide between men and women in the ICT innovation and development.

"The Nigerian girl can code competition is also framed to support technology skills learning for girls and promote broader national audience amongst others."

According to him, "empowering women and girls will fuel thriving economies, spur productivity and growth.

"Women lack access to decent work and face occupational segregation and gender wage gaps."

The EVC stated: "We believe that critical societal problems can be solved using technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things and data analytics.

"Application of these emerging technologies in agriculture has the potential to increase both operational efficiency of farmers and the yield of the land. It will provide competitive edge needed by farmers in terms of accurate decision making, improved productivity, and efficiency."

According to him, the aim of the Commission organising the competition was to: "empower women and young girls through technology skills and leadership opportunities to present and promote their schools support for STEM programme, and show them capacity for innovation to leverage ICT to ensure equitable and quality lifelong opportunities."

In his remarks, the Chairman, NCC Board of Commissioners, Adeolu Akande, stated that the competition was designed to address the challenges of digital inequality, bring equity and narrow the digital gap between men and women in ICT

He disclosed that the winners of the competition were selected based on the application functionality, innovation, accessibility, commercial potential and overall national impact.