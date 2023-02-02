South Africa: Armed Group Storms Hostel, Four Dead - South African News Briefs - February 2, 2023

Thamanqa Mbovane/GroundUp
(file photo).
2 February 2023
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

 

Four Killed in Shooting at a Men's Hostel in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal

Four people have been killed and at least five badly injured following a shooting at a men's hostel in KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal province, reports  Eyewitness News. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said that at least 20 armed suspects stormed into the hostel and opened fire on the victims. The police are still investigating the circumstances around the incident.

ANC's Paul Mashatile Gearing Up for Deputy President Role?

African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Paul Mashatile is now a member of the National Assembly (NA) after NA secretary Masibulelo Xaso confirmed that Mashatile will replace ANC MP Tshilidzi Munyai, who resigned, reports News24. TimesLive reports that Mashatile will be sworn in as an MP this week, paving the way for him to become the head of government business amid speculation that David Mabuza has indicated a willingness to resign as deputy president of South Africa ahead of a cabinet reshuffle.

Beyonce Announces World Tour, But Snubs Africa Again

United States superstar singer Beyonce has announced that she will be touring the world to promote her album Renaissance but only dates for North America and Europe have been released on her website so far, reports Eyewitness News. EWN reports that the last time Beyonce was in Africa was for a world tour was in 2009 with her I Am... album, when she visited Egypt and Ethiopia. In 2018, she headlined the Global Citizen concert in Johannesburg, South Africa.

More news from South Africa

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.