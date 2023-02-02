South Africa: Armed Group Storms Hostel, Four Dead - South African News Briefs - February 2, 2023

Four Killed in Shooting at a Men's Hostel in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal

Four people have been killed and at least five badly injured following a shooting at a men's hostel in KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal province, reports Eyewitness News. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said that at least 20 armed suspects stormed into the hostel and opened fire on the victims. The police are still investigating the circumstances around the incident.

ANC's Paul Mashatile Gearing Up for Deputy President Role?

African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Paul Mashatile is now a member of the National Assembly (NA) after NA secretary Masibulelo Xaso confirmed that Mashatile will replace ANC MP Tshilidzi Munyai, who resigned, reports News24. TimesLive reports that Mashatile will be sworn in as an MP this week, paving the way for him to become the head of government business amid speculation that David Mabuza has indicated a willingness to resign as deputy president of South Africa ahead of a cabinet reshuffle.

Beyonce Announces World Tour, But Snubs Africa Again

United States superstar singer Beyonce has announced that she will be touring the world to promote her album Renaissance but only dates for North America and Europe have been released on her website so far, reports Eyewitness News. EWN reports that the last time Beyonce was in Africa was for a world tour was in 2009 with her I Am... album, when she visited Egypt and Ethiopia. In 2018, she headlined the Global Citizen concert in Johannesburg, South Africa.

