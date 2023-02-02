Angola and Burundi Assess Bilateral Cooperation

Luanda — Angola's ambassador to Ethiopia, Francisco da Cruz, on Thursday in Addis Ababa analysed bilateral cooperation with Burundi, in a meeting with his counterpart, Willy Nyamitwe.

The meeting that took place as part of the political consultations also served to strengthen cooperation between the two states.

A note from the Angolan Embassy in Ethiopia said that the two diplomats also discussed the reform process at the level of the African Union (AU), as well as the results of the recently held 45th Session of the Permanent Representatives Committee (COREP).

COREP is an organ made up of ambassadors accredited to the continental organisation.

COREP meeting

The 45th meeting of the COREP precedes the 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of AU ministerial organ scheduled for February 15 and 16, which will create the conditions for the holding of the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

Scheduled for February 18-19, the summit is expected to review and adopt the strategic reports of the African Union strategic reports, particularly on peace and security, regional integration, economic, financial, social and energy policies, as well as specific thematic issues.

The Angolan President, João Lourenço, as Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa, is expected to present his first report during the next Assembly of Heads of State and Government.