Nigeria: NLC Elects New Leaders Feb 7

3 February 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Adegwu John

All is now set for the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to elect new leaders to pilot its affairs for the next four years.

The election which will bring together delegates from NLC 49 affiliates, covering all the sectors of the Nigerian economy and foreign guests, to vote in the 13th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference, is slated for February 7, 2023.

At a briefing to herald the event at the congress national headquarters in Abuja, the chairperson of the Delegates Preparatory Committee, Comrade Babatunde Olatunji said the event will feature an evening of dinner in honour of the outgoing national administrative council members of congress.

He said the business session will hold on the 8th February 2023 and will involve the dissolution of the current national administrative council of congress and bring in new council of the congress.

